Published December 20, 2019, in Headline News, Sports

This year’s basketball season started on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the Blackhawks traveling to take on the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders. The Crusaders do not have enough players to have a boys’ junior varsity team, so there were only three games played on Saturday.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams saw their next action at Sanborn Central in a doubleheader against Hitchcock-Tulare on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Their next home game is Thursday, Dec. 19 (tonight), in a doubleheader in Woonsocket against Corsica-Stickney. Junior varsity games start at 4 p.m. and are followed by the varsity games.

