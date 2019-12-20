This year’s basketball season started on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the Blackhawks traveling to take on the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders. The Crusaders do not have enough players to have a boys’ junior varsity team, so there were only three games played on Saturday.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams saw their next action at Sanborn Central in a doubleheader against Hitchcock-Tulare on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Their next home game is Thursday, Dec. 19 (tonight), in a doubleheader in Woonsocket against Corsica-Stickney. Junior varsity games start at 4 p.m. and are followed by the varsity games.
…Read details of the game and see team photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet