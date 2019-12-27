By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Obituaries

Beverly Joyce Wire, 89, of Mitchell, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Edgewood Memory Care under hospice care, in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Beverly Joyce Wire was born Feb. 13, 1930, to Etta (Foster) and Allen Poling in Fulton. She grew up and attended Manley County School and graduated from Fedora High School. She married Delton Wire on March 20, 1949, in Fedora.

Bev and Del raised their two children, Lynn and Van, first in Fedora, then moved to Sioux Falls for a short time before settling in Mitchell in 1960.

Bev was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Before she was married, she worked in the office at Methodist Hospital. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children left home, and then worked at the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce for 13 years. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church as an Elder, Deacon, and served on many committees. She enjoyed the Red Hatters and playing card games, especially bridge.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Lynn Kane (Paul) of Champaign, Ill.; son, Van Wire (Kathy) of Mitchell; one grandson; one step-grandson; brother, Wesley Poling of Buffalo, Texas; sister-in-law, Sonja Poling of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delton Wire; sister, Bonney (Bill) Case; brother, Stanley Poling; mother, Etta Poling; and father, Allen Poling.