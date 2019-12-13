By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Obituaries

Darlene Hansen, 87, of Huron, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Darlene Kukuk was born Feb. 3, 1932, to Sam and Florence (Blue) Kukuk at Sioux Falls. The family lived at Litchfield, Minn. They then moved to the Woonsocket area when she was about 10 years old.

On Nov. 19, 1949, Darlene married John Hansen.

She is survived by her two children, Jackie Gulbrantson of Rockford, Ill., and Gary (Sharon) Hansen of Huron; one granddaughter; one brother, Ron Kukuk; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Jeanean McDonald; one brother, Bill Kukuk; one brother-in-law, Tom McDonald; one sister-in-law, Pat Kukuk; and one son-in-law, Ike Gulbrantson.