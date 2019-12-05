By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve November 7th, 2019, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Discussion was held on the letter the board received from Davison Rural Water about the Randall Community Water District storage tank and improvements to their Platte treatment facility.

The board went over past due accounts.

They went over Federal Emergency Management Agency updates and information.

Board members had a conference call with Kohl. He was asking if the board had any questions and was updating them on his end.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the 2020 Liquor License Renewals for Buckshots and Jake’s.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2020 South Dakota Municipal League dues.

New Business: Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The board had a conference call with Kohl from FEMA. They just went over any updates, and if they had anything else they needed to discuss. At this time, no other questions were asked. The board is waiting to move on with the next step.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

Miedema Sanitation – $16.00 – Garbage Removal, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $19.97 – Mower Supplies, Angela Larson – $333.16 – Custodian Wages, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $289.29 – Advertising, NorthWestern Energy – $1,040.89: Street Lights – $507.82, Lagoon – $15.00, Water Plant – $100.66, Lift station – $214.48, Rossy Park – $24.98, Community Center – $150.64, Water Valve – $12.31, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance, Buckshots – $157.85 – Fuel-Mower, Brooks Oil – $103.17 – Fuel – Snow Plow, Dawson Construction – $1,071.43 – Streets Blading, Davison Rural Water – $2,855.40 – Water Used, Angie Meier – $164.59 – Wages, Jim Fridley – $184.70 – Wages, Michael Hoffman – $73.88 – Wages, Santel Communications – $11.48 – Utilities – Phone and Internet.

The next board meeting will be held on December 23rd, 2019.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer