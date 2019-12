By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Thirty-five children and many student and adult volunteers attended the Sunday Fun Day event at the Woonsocket School on Dec. 8. A Thrivent Action Team Grant helped provide crafts and treats for the fundraiser to support the Woonsocket Community Care and Learning Center, Woonsocket’s State Licensed, community sponsored daycare located in the school’s Afterschool Program facility next to the playground. Children were treated to a visit from Santa; Elsa and Anna also stopped in for a visit.