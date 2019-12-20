By: admin

Published December 20, 2019, in Obituaries

Marvin W. “Finn” Miiller, 87, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Firesteel Healthcare Community.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the First Reformed Church in Mitchell with burial at the New Holland Cemetery in New Holland. Visitation was held Tuesday Dec. 17, at the First Reformed Church. Arrangements were made under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Marvin W. Miiller, son of George and Catherine (Hohn) Miiller, was born in rural Davison County on Dec. 23, 1931. He attended Union Township, Union 31 Country School. After his schooling, Marvin farmed with his brother, Allen.

Marvin was united in marriage with Alice Fern Jongejeugd on Sept. 28, 1965, at First Reformed Church in Mitchell. He was employed by a farmer north of Mitchell. The couple later moved to Mitchell. While there, Marvin was employed at local lumber yards and other odd jobs.

In his retirement, Marvin served as a school crossing guard and with Green Thumb.

He was a member of First Reformed Church where he served as head usher for many years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his brother, Allen Miiller of Mt. Vernon; a niece, Joyce Murphy of Harrisburg; a brother-in-law, Jack (Irene) Jongejeugd of Platte; and a sister-in-law, Salley Jongejeugd of Platte.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Miiller on Sept. 27, 2015; his parents; and two brothers, LaVern and Earl Miiller.