STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO19-000008
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLARA MARIE SCHMIDT,
DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on this 10th day of December, 2019, Alan Benjamin Schmidt whose address is 2070 Ranch Bluff Way, El Dorado Hills, California 95762, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Clara Marie Schmidt.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
s/ Alan Benjamin
Schmidt
Alan Benjamin Schmidt
2070 Ranch Bluff Way
El Dorado Hills,
California 95762
Jill McKenzie, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385
(605) 796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605) 772-4488
