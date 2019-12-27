By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO19-000008

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLARA MARIE SCHMIDT,

DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on this 10th day of December, 2019, Alan Benjamin Schmidt whose address is 2070 Ranch Bluff Way, El Dorado Hills, California 95762, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Clara Marie Schmidt.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

s/ Alan Benjamin

Schmidt

Alan Benjamin Schmidt

2070 Ranch Bluff Way

El Dorado Hills,

California 95762

Jill McKenzie, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385

(605) 796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605) 772-4488