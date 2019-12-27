By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 19 – 10

ESTATE OF FREDERICK E. WENDT,

DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on December 20, 2019, Douglas Wendt, whose address is 2800 S Whetstone Circle, Sioux Falls, SD 57103, and Chris Wendt, whose address is 551 Brightleaf Pl. NW, Concord, NC 28027, were appointed as co-personal representative of the estate of Frederick E. Wendt.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

s/ Douglas Wendt

Douglas Wendt

2800 S Whetstone Circle

Sioux Falls, SD 57103

s/Chris Wendt

Chris Wendt

551 Brightleaf Pl. NW

Concord, NC 28027

Melissa Lock, Clerk of Courts

401 N Main St,

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605) 772-4612

Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488