STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 19 – 10
ESTATE OF FREDERICK E. WENDT,
DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on December 20, 2019, Douglas Wendt, whose address is 2800 S Whetstone Circle, Sioux Falls, SD 57103, and Chris Wendt, whose address is 551 Brightleaf Pl. NW, Concord, NC 28027, were appointed as co-personal representative of the estate of Frederick E. Wendt.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
s/ Douglas Wendt
Douglas Wendt
2800 S Whetstone Circle
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
s/Chris Wendt
Chris Wendt
551 Brightleaf Pl. NW
Concord, NC 28027
Melissa Lock, Clerk of Courts
401 N Main St,
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605) 772-4612
Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
