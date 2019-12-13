By: admin

Published December 13, 2019

The Sanborn Central students in grades Pre-K through 12 showed off their musical talents last Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The night started with the fifth grade band performing three simple tunes, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” and “This Old Man.” Then, the sixth and seventh grade band performed a couple of numbers, “Omega March” and “Christmas Stomp.”

After the younger bands played, the choir section of the concert started. First up was seventh through 12th grade choir, who began their performance with a commonly popular Christmas favorite, “The Little Drummer Boy.” They went into performing “Song of Mary” and finished with a festive rendition of “A Holiday Road of Carols.”

Next were the second through sixth grade students, who performed their own festive tunes, “Deck the Halls,” “In December” and “Frosty and the Hand Jive.” The final choral group to perform that never disappoints in being entertaining was the Pre-K through first grade students. They sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “The Reindeer Pokey” and “Baby Christmas Tree.”

The final group to perform for the night was the eighth through 12th grade band. They entertained the huge crowd of spectators with “Mary Did You Know,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Believe.”

The night ended with a visit from the very special guest, Santa Claus, to hand out bags of goodies to all the young boys and girls and to listen to their requests of what they want for Christmas this year.

