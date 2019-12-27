SCW students help family in cancer battle

By:
Published December 27, 2019, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Sports

Pictured are the Chad Wentland family, of Corsica, with members of the Woonsocket National Honor Society, Woonsocket Student Council and the Artesian-Letcher and Woonsocket baseball teams, who were just some of the kids who helped with the fundraisers held on Thursday night to help the Wentland family with Chad’s fight against cancer.

The highlight of the night for the SCW vs. Corsica-Stickney games played in Woonsocket last Thursday night was the fundraiser that was conducted by the Pony Hills Thunder Baseball team for Chad Wentland. Wentland is from Corsica, and his son is a member of the Corsica-Stickney boys’ basketball team. Wentland is currently fighting neuroendocrine cancer and has been for the past three years. He was most recently informed in October that his cancer had metastasized after tumors were found on his liver and three different bones.

….Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

 