Published December 27, 2019, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Sports

The highlight of the night for the SCW vs. Corsica-Stickney games played in Woonsocket last Thursday night was the fundraiser that was conducted by the Pony Hills Thunder Baseball team for Chad Wentland. Wentland is from Corsica, and his son is a member of the Corsica-Stickney boys’ basketball team. Wentland is currently fighting neuroendocrine cancer and has been for the past three years. He was most recently informed in October that his cancer had metastasized after tumors were found on his liver and three different bones.

