Published December 13, 2019, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 3, 2019, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Arin Boschee, Darin Kilcoin, Garret Foos and Brandon Goergen.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the minutes of November 4, 2019, meeting. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

Express 2 $1,430.01 Shop

Express Stop $19.21 Shop

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Comp $4,050.00 Insurance

South Dakota Water & Wastewater Association $10.00 Membership

South Dakota Municipal League $893.62 Membership

Sanborn Weekly Journal $529.92 Publishing

Northwest Pipe Fitting $1,709.46 Sewer

Michael Todd & Company $351.46 Street

MC&R Pool $308.78 Pool Closing

Menards $260.44 Shop

Larson & Nipe $195.00 Professional

Local Lumber $14.98 Shop

Kibble Equipment $157.84 Snow

NAPA $34.48 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $119.98 Streets

Dakota Pump $311.23 Water

Public Health Lab $56.00 Water

Colonial Research Chem $514.02 Sewer

AmeriPride Service $263.18 Shop

Jay Peppel, DOT Engineer, met with the council in regards to the resurfacing of Highway 34. The project is to be completed in 2020. It is currently being proposed to change from four lanes to three lanes through town. Several citizens were on hand, and questions were answered.

Gary Bruce met with the council in regards to the storm drain by his house. This issue will be taken care of in 2020.

Tom Mitzel met with the city council to discuss his ongoing concerns about drainage.

Council discussed the community building. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel to increase the financial support to $7,000.00 a year. Motion carried.

Public hearing was held in regards to CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts’ application for on-off sale malt beverage/South Dakota winery. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the license. Motion carried.

Abandoned cars was on the agenda to be discussed. No one was on hand for discussion.

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed the end of Dumont.

Council discussed crushed concrete. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to pay for what was done, which was 11,000 ton. Motion carried.

Council discussed smoke testing. A few areas of concern were found, but it is recommended to try it again when the ground is not so wet.

Council discussed Purple Heart highway designation.

Council discussed the siren as requested by a concerned citizen. There will be no change at this time.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the mixer pump for the watertower. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer