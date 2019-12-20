By: admin

Published December 20, 2019, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on December 9th, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Jodi Doering, Lisa Snedeker and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Julie Bebout, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the Board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on November 11th, 2019, were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the November 2019 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $642,934.47; Add receipts: Taxes $181,257.92; Interest $726.07; Other local: $1,561.55; State $104,121.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $930,601.01; less disbursements, $178,894.63; plus transfer in from pension fund $126,220.00; Cash balance: $877,926.38; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $877,926.38.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $777,991.28; Add receipts: Taxes $217,766.19; Other local: $0.00; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $995,757.47; less disbursements $51,021.85; Cash balance: $944,735.62; less accounts payable: $0.00; Fund balance: $944,735.62.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $391,596.84; Add receipts: Taxes $120,402.26; Other local: $79.00; State $148.75; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $512,226.85; less disbursements $23,673.00; Cash balance: $488,553.85; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $488,553.85.

PENSION, Beginning balance: $126,220.00; Add receipts: Taxes $0.00; Other local: $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $126,220.00; less transfer to general fund (closing entry) $126,220.00; Cash balance: $0.00; Fund balance: $0.00.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $90,374.92; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $6,793.15; Adult receipts $38.75; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.63; Other local $65.50; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,313.99; Total to be accounted for: $106,589.94; less disbursements $14,219.06; Cash balance: $92,370.88; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $92,370.88.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $87,655.50; Add receipts: Other local $720.00; Total to be accounted for: $88,375.50; less disbursements: $6,808.30; Cash balance: $81,567.20; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $81,567.20.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $20,337.68; Add receipts: Interest $0.94; Pupil activities $5,643.35; Total to be accounted for: $25,981.97; less disbursements $2,348.97; Fund balance: $23,633.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November 2019 were as follows:

General Fund: $147,065.98

Special Education: $21,017.65

Enterprise #53: $6,808.30

Food Service: $6,032.29

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, ANNUAL CYLINDER LEASE $54.95

AT&T, CELL PHONE $90.96

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $38.89

D&L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL – NOVEMBER 30, 2019 $280.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRIC SERVICE WORK/BALLASTS $1,807.28

DECKER EQUIPMENT, BALANCE – COMBINATION LOCKS – NEW LOCKERS $346.56

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $485.94

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI BUSES $324.88

FOOD SERVICE, JR REAL PROGRAM – SANBORN CENTRAL STUDENTS PAID LUNCH $48.10

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, THANK YOU NOTICE $70.00

GRASSEL, LUCI, REIMBURSEMENT – THERMOSTAT EAR COVERS $26.97

GUITAR CENTER, BAND SUPPLIES – DRUMHEAD $13.99

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $725.90

[IMPREST FUND

U.S. POST OFFICES, POSTAGE EXPENSE $165.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $165.00]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,202.74

KINGSBURY, TUCKER, FIFTH/SIXTH REFEREE (FOUR GAMES) $100.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – BUS/BELT $47.10

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LIEBER, SARAH, REIMBURSEMENT – BOOKS $266.21

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $95.50

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,131.63

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.95

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, COMPUTER REPAIR $82.00

RON’S LOCKSMITH, LOCK CYLINDER – GYM WEST DOORS $15.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $233.20

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $126.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, FOOTBALL SHARED EXPENSES $3,769.22

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $156.65

Fund Total: $28,276.62

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,296.59

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, THERMOSTAT/BOARD-WEIGHTROOM $623.93

BURNISON PLUMBING & HEATINGPIPE, REPLACEMENT-BOILER $3,502.10

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, QZAB PAYMENT – PARKING LOT $3,333.33

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, BALANCE OF ARCHITECT FEES – ADDITION $668.66

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPLACE HEAT EXCHANGER-GYM $932.86

Fund Total: $10,357.47

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE/DOWNLOADS $48.63

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,677.96

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $648.30

PALACE TRANSIT, CLIENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES $80.00

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,746.14

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, AUTISM CONFERENCE $60.00

Fund Total: $4,261.03

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $15.00

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $166.65

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BELT – KITCHEN $10.00

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $4,765.50

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $8.75

Fund Total: $4,965.90

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber advised that he and Boardmembers Jodi Doering and Lisa Snedeker will be attending a legislative meeting on Thursday, December 11th, in Madison. The wrestling co-op was discussed. At the present time, the Woonsocket district has only two wrestlers participating. The Governor’s address with a prediction of zero percent increase in education was also a topic of discussion. State statute dictates that education funding must be increased by three percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. There may be a donation of services from DG&R Engineering in regards to the practice football field improvement/track project. More information will be forthcoming.

The district is looking at a new elementary math curriculum (grades four through seven) and the faculty is reviewing samples at this time.

Board Chair Jason White advised that he attended a football co-op meeting with a discussion held regarding the appointment of a head coach as Mr. Kolousek has resigned the position. Corey Flatten will be approved as head coach with his open assistant coach position to be filled at a later date when the three districts may be hiring new staff. The football co-op will develop a written agreement to be followed by the districts.

Homecoming football game dates were also discussed at the meeting with the consensus that the game would be combined only when the scheduled open dates would preclude separate games due to running into late October. Currently, Wessington Springs holds their own homecoming football game and Sanborn Central and Woonsocket hold a joint game. Each district would continue with their other Homecoming customs in either scenario.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues. The staff has had a refresher AED and EpiPen training. She is working with the clinic and Mylan to get four free EpiPens for the district. About 300 people attended the “Breakfast Buddies” event and enjoyed donuts with the students. The elementary staff and students are collecting items to donate to the food pantry.

Mr. Bruce stated that there are no busing issues at this time.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the hire of Koch-Hazard Architects for services related to the freezer improvement project for the kitchen – the cost of the services will be between $5,000.00 and $8,000.00, not to exceed $8,500.00. Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to surplus/salvage various kitchen utensils and pots and pans valued at less than $200.00 each. The surplus property will be disposed of as the district sees fit. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to instruct DG&R Engineering to proceed with plans and bid specifications for the practice football field improvement/track project. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second from Neal Himestra, to enter into executive session at 8:08 p.m. Motion carried. The purpose of the executive session as per SDCL 1-25-2.4 was to conduct the annual Superintendent evaluation.

The Board reconvened into regular session at 9:32 p.m. Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve a new three-year contract for Superintendent Rod Weber, effective July 1, 2020. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the December 9th, 2019, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 9:33 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager