Published December 27, 2019, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on December 19th, 2019, at 12:27 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The purpose of the special meeting was to approve a bill that came in late after the December Board meeting. Members attending were: Jason White, Jodi Doering, and Lisa Snedeker. Todd Olinger and Neal Hiemstra were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 12:27 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

General discussion was held regarding the legislative meeting held in Madison last week and general fund balance restrictions.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering with a second by Lisa Snedeker to approve payment of $8,043.75 payable to US Bank for payment of semi-annual capital outlay certificate interest. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the December 19th, 2019, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 12:45 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager