By: admin

Published December 24, 2019, in Headline News, School

Last week, the seventh graders from Woonsocket School helped the managers of the Sanborn County Food bank put together 106 boxes to give to families in need to help them prepare for Christmas dinner.

During the month of December, the Woonsocket sixth-grade class collected items for the Sanborn County food bank as a project for the holiday season and took all their donations to the Sanborn County courthouse for the food pantry.

Pictured are the members of the Woonsocket seventh-grade class with some of the boxes they helped pack for the Sanborn County food bank.