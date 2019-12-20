By: admin

Published December 20, 2019, in Headline News, School

On Thursday, Dec. 12, a packed gym enjoyed some great musical talent from the Woonsocket students in Pre-K through grade 12 for their annual Christmas concert. The night started with the fifth-grade band playing “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” “Hot Cross Buns” and “Jingle Bells.” They were followed by the sixth and seventh grade band who played “Christmas Stomp.”

After the two young bands finished, the choral part of the concert was kicked off with the 7-12 grade choir singing “Little Drummer Boy,” “Song of Mary” and “A Holiday Road of Carols.” Next came the students in grades 2 through 6 with their festive pieces titled, “Deck the Halls,” “In December” and “Frosty and the Hand Jive.” Following the older singers were the Pre-K through first graders performing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “The Reindeer Pokey” and “Baby Christmas Tree,” which was sung to the tune of the popular song, “Baby Shark.”

This year’s Christmas concert brought the debut of Woonsocket’s jazz band. They have been practicing once a week in the morning before school for the past couple of months. They are small in numbers, but great in sound. They performed “O Holy Night” and “Jammin’ With Charley” for a very impressed crowd.

The beautiful night wrapped up with the eighth through twelfth grade band performing two majestic Christmas songs, “Ring, Ring, Ring” and “Veni, Veni Emmanuel.”

After the music ended, the Post Prom Committee invited everyone to an ice cream social in the commons area.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!