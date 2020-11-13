2020 Sanborn County 4-H Recognition Event held

By:
Published November 13, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Alexis Kelly was chosen by the shooting sports coaches to receive the 2020 Shooting Sports Sportsman of the Year Award.

As the 2019-2020 4-H year comes to an end and a new one begins, Sanborn County 4-H annually holds two events to acknowledge the 4-Hers many achievements, the Recognition Event and Shooting Sports Award Night. Due to the current COVID situation, it was decided to combine the two events and make some changes this year in honoring the youth. 4-Hers were invited to the 4-H Building in Forestburg on Sunday, Nov. 8, at staggered times starting at 4 p.m. to pick up their awards, record books and premium money. A green backdrop was set up allowing the 4-Hers to take pictures with their awards.

…See all the results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

