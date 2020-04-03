50th anniversary of the Artesian fire

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

On April 7, 1970, a fire, aided by 40- to 50-mile-an-hour winds, destroyed the Artesian business district. It was reported that the fire began just before 2:30 p.m. in the upper floor of Noell’s Department Store. The fire quickly spread, burning buildings and property on both sides of more than two blocks of main street. The fire made it to Highway 34, burned the service station, the two grain elevators and a large storage bin.

Fire departments from Artesian, Woonsocket, Letcher, Carthage, Howard and Mitchell worked together to fight the flames through the afternoon and the evening. A fire-watch was organized that included Artesian residents to monitor and prevent the fire from flaming up again.

The buildings destroyed or badly damaged included the former hardware building, theatre, recreation hall, bar, barbershop, café, American Legion building, launderette and an adjoining building. The homes of William Boocks and Ray Cunningham were also ruined by the fire. Buildings that were spared included the Livestock State Bank and the Artesian Improvement Co. building that housed the post office, the Northern States Power Co. offices and Milliken Funeral Chapel.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 5, 2020, 5:26 pm
    Sunny
    59°F
    real feel: 54°F
    humidity: 35%
    wind speed: 18 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020
    April 5, 2020 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 April 10, 2020 April 11, 2020
    April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 16, 2020 April 17, 2020 April 18, 2020
    April 19, 2020 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020 April 22, 2020 April 23, 2020 April 24, 2020 April 25, 2020
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 