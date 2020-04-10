A change for the paper

By:
Published April 10, 2020, in Headline News

As has been in fashion with small businesses for the past couple of weeks, the Sanborn Weekly Journal is making a small change. Until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we have decided to print in just black and white. Prior to this issue, we have usually had color printed on the front and back pages, but due to a slowdown in advertising and activities to display pictures of, we have decided to cut color, for the time being only. We know that the pandemic will end, and that we will all have to be patient for the end to come. We want to be able to continue to provide the county with an informative source of news; therefore, we need to make this small change to continue to provide the paper for everyone. Thank you for your understanding, and happy reading!

  Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

