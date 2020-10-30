A tragic accident hurts Sanborn County

By:
Published October 30, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Just 13 months after Woonsocket’s student body lost three young students in a fatal car accident, another young life was lost in a vehicular accident just northeast of Woonsocket over the weekend. 

Sutton Senska, 13, and a friend of his were riding in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) Saturday afternoon. Senska was driving the vehicle in a snow-packed field north of his family’s farm when the vehicle slid and rolled. Senska was partially ejected as the UTV rolled, and he ended up pinned under the vehicle. His friend ran for help, and the Alpena Fire Department, Woonsocket Fire and Rescue, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and Huron Ambulance were all called to the scene. Senska was extracted from the accident and was taken to the Huron Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the Emergency Room in Huron.

    Senska was an eighth grader at Woonsocket School, and he is the son of Scott and Sarah Senska of rural Woonsocket.

