Published August 21, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the Courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2021 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 22nd day of September, 2020. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor