ADOPTION OF PROVISIONAL BUDGET TO SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

By:
Published August 21, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the Courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2021 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 22nd day of September, 2020. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 22, 2020, 2:16 am
    Clear
    71°F
    real feel: 73°F
    humidity: 94%
    wind speed: 2 mph NW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020
    August 2, 2020 August 3, 2020 August 4, 2020 August 5, 2020 August 6, 2020 August 7, 2020 August 8, 2020
    August 9, 2020 August 10, 2020 August 11, 2020 August 12, 2020 August 13, 2020 August 14, 2020 August 15, 2020
    August 16, 2020 August 17, 2020 August 18, 2020 August 19, 2020 August 20, 2020 August 21, 2020 August 22, 2020
    August 23, 2020 August 24, 2020 August 25, 2020 August 26, 2020 August 27, 2020 August 28, 2020 August 29, 2020
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 