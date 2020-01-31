Allen Shefner

Wessington Springs

By:
Published January 31, 2020, in Obituaries

Allen Shefner, 65, of Wessington Springs, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Firesteel Nursing Home in Mitchell. 

His memorial service was Saturday, Jan. 25, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Rev. John Paulson officiated. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storla, at a later date. His memorial visitation was Friday, Jan. 24, at the Basham Funeral Home in Wessington Springs with the family present.

Allen Ray Shefner was born on Jan. 15, 1955, in Wessington Springs to Orlin and Lois (Thompson) Shefner.

He attended Lane Grade School until his freshman year and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1973. After high school, he continued working on the family farm and was joined in marriage to Lisa Barber in 1977. To this union, two daughters were born, Angela and Jennifer.

After working on the family farm, Allen worked for Tollefson Plumbing in Mitchell. For many years, he had his own plumbing business in Wessington Springs where he lived with his two daughters. Allen finished his plumbing career in Lower Brule before becoming ill with MS. Later, he was joined in marriage to Lorre Dicken, who had three daughters, Ashley, Alyssa, and Marie.

Allen is survived by his two daughters Angela (Matt) Thompson of Mitchell, and Jennifer (Kevin) Dubal of Seattle, Wash.; three stepdaughters, Ashley (Steven) Bridgman, Alyssa (Lane) Ternes, and Marie (Gunner) BaanHofman; brothers, Dina (Pudge) Shefner and Gregg Shefner; sister, Peggy (Clifford) Tibbs; and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Orlin; his mother, Lois; his wife, Lorre; and his grandparents.

