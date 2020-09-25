By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Every year in September, members of the Jensen family participate in the Annual Memory Walk held in Sioux Falls in conjunction with World Alzheimer’s Month/Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk in Sioux Falls had to be cancelled, so the teams were challenged to gather and walk together on their own.

Michelle (Jensen) Stahl organizes a team every year in memory of her mother, Vicki Jensen, who passed away in 2016 from Lewy Body Dementia, which is a form of Alzheimer’s. This year, Stahl accepted the challenge of gathering her family members to walk on their own in memory of her mother and to show their support for finding treatments to fight the disease. So, on Sunday, Sept. 20, any family that could make it, came to Woonsocket and took a few laps around Lake Prior since the walk in Sioux Falls was cancelled.

According to Stahl, “I am so grateful for the wonderful family I have that continue to support me and fight against this horrible disease. Due to COVID and other events, not everyone was able to make it, but we still had a good turnout and a good time!”

