American Legion Auxiliary puts together pillowcase project for deployed soldiers

By:
Published December 28, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

At the November meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 in Woonsocket, members present decided to organize a project to include some of their junior members. It was decided to work with the sixth-grade class in Woonsocket in decorating pillowcases for deployed soldiers. The Auxiliary has two junior members in the sixth grade; they are Megan Kogel and Danielle Brooks. 

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Legion Auxiliary members, Bobbi White, Carrie Howard and Erica Howard went into the sixth-grade classroom with blank, white pillowcases to be decorated. They were joined by junior Legion Auxiliary members Dilyn Brooks and Trista White who helped with instruction and dispersing of supplies needed to the sixth-grade students. 

…Read on and see a photo in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

