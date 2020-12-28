By: admin

Published December 28, 2020

Angeline “Angie” Helen Nelson, 78, of Woonsocket, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial was in Restlawn Memory Garden Cemetery at Huron. Visitation was Monday, Dec. 21, at the church, with a Rosary service. The service was live streamed on Fr. Kevin Doyle’s Youtube.

Angie was born June 11, 1942, in Avon, to Emil Sr. and Hattie (Schneider) Misar. Her family moved to a farm near Wessington Springs when she was in fifth grade. She loved school, especially English and spelling, and formed a life-long friendship with her teacher Kate Gunderson. Angie graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1960 and attended Northwest College of Commerce (Huron Business College), after which she worked as a bookkeeper at Jerauld County Farmers Union Feed Store.

Angie married Harold Nelson on Oct. 24, 1970. They made their home on a farm east of Alpena. Angie loved the country and life on the farm. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, the Price is Right, the Young and the Restless and the news. She often worked on search-a-word puzzles. Angie lived on the farm until she moved to Alpena with two of her sons in 2007. Angie volunteered for the cancer society.

Angie loved being with her family, especially at holidays. After moving to Prairie View Care Center in 2015, Angie enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting with friends, family and other residents who stopped by to see her as well as staying out of trouble with her longtime roommate, Margaret Cummins.

Angie is survived by sons, Curtis (Molly) of Lenexa, Kan., Randy Nelson and Ryan Nelson of Alpena; one granddaughter; siblings, Emil Misar Jr. of Volga, Francis (Lillian) Misar of Estelline, Joann Pommerer of Raytown, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nelson; parents, Emil Sr. and Hattie (Schneider) Misar; brother, Lawrence Misar; sister, Shirley (Misar) Nelson; brothers-in-law, Roy Nelson and Don Pommerer; sister-in-law, Wanda (Harstad) Misar; and nephew, Darrell Misar.