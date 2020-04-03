ANNA DOBSON

Letcher

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Anna Marie (Goethals) Dobson, 88, of Letcher, passed away at home, Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.

Anna’s ashes will be buried with her mother and father in Letcher.

Anna was born on a farm north of Letcher on Nov. 12, 1931, to Edward and Germaine (Van Laecken) Goethals and lived in Letcher with her two brothers, Jack and Edwin, and two sisters, Jannette and Margaret. She graduated from Letcher High School in 1950 and married Dale Dobson, also of Letcher, later that year on Aug. 7, 1950.

Together, Anna and Dale Dobson had three children, Keith Dobson (Tammy Stanford), Teri Mitzel (Marvin) and Tracy Mill (Kevin). Anna and Dale lived in Sioux Falls until they moved to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1962. While living in Colorado, Anna enjoyed going to the mountains and fishing. Later in life, she enjoyed reading and crocheting.

She graduated from nursing school in 1972 and worked in nursing until she went to work for Steels Market in Fort Collins, where she retired after 27 years. She purchased a home in Wellington, Colo., in 1974 and lived there until her death.

At the time of her death, she had four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Frances Goethals; sister and brother-in-law, Jannette and Don Anton; brother, Edwin; daughter-in-law, Karen Dobson; son-in-law, Mike Farmer; grandson, Nathan Dobson; an infant granddaughter; and an infant grandson.

