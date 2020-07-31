By: admin

Published July 31, 2020, in Public Notices

While this year finds us in the midst of some challenges, we are moving ahead with adjusted plans for the Sanborn County 4-H Achievement Days on Aug. 6-8 to allow our 4-H members to exhibit and have their projects and animals judged. For the safety of our 4-Hers, families, judges and community members, we have sadly cancelled all social events normally held during the event, including the BBQ, Ag Olympics, Community Breakfast and Parade of Purples. We also ask that only essential persons are in attendance throughout the three-day event.

Normally, 4-Hers enter their display exhibit entries through interview judging. Display entries are in a multitude of project areas including visual arts, electricity, foods, food preservation, horticulture, clothing, home environment, hobbies and collections, safety, child development, poultry and eggs, plant science (crops) and wood science. During interview judging, the judge will ask the 4-H member questions about their exhibit, and then explain the reasons for the ribbon awarded. This year, the 4-Hers will enter their exhibits with an exhibit form that explains the details of their project on Wednesday and then the exhibits will be judged and awarded a ribbon on the following day without the 4-Hers present. The exhibits will be on display for 4-Hers and families to view on Friday and Saturday. Pictures and video will also be taken to share with the public.

On Friday and Saturday, the animal/livestock shows to judge dog, poultry, rabbit, companion pet, swine, goats, dairy, sheep, and beef will be held. Each of these shows will include a showmanship competition. We will be posting coverage of the shows via Facebook live and through our website at http://www.sanborncounty4h.com.