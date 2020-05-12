Artesian Town Board proceedings

May 12, 2020

By:
Published May 22, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on May 12, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Members Travis King and Candi Danek and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present was Tom Fridley.

All motions are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items for May – Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below:

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,132.35

Farmers Elevator, Supplies $37.10

IRS, 941 $718.11

McLeods, Office Supplies $88.22

Molly Ebersdorfer, Wages $646.45

Tom Fridley, Wages $578.43

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,172.34

Old Business: 

Streets – The City will do the mowing of city lots this year.

The Board held discussion on the lagoon. 

The city will maintain the ball field throughout the summer.

Discussion was held on the bath house at the campground. Motion by Effling for campground to be $20 per night; $15 per night for week; $400 per month; seconded by King; Danek was a no.

Discussion was held on the dump and past due accounts. 

Code Enforcement Services were discussed.

New Business:

Effling – sewer; 

Danek – campground/parks; 

King – streets.

Discussion was held on Loss Control Update.

Malt beverage license renewal for the Longbranch was approved, motion by Danek, seconded by King.

Discussion was held on the Mass Notification System.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for June 9, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

