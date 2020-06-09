By: admin

Published July 3, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on June 9, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley and Joel Johnson from Code Enforcement Specialists, LLC.

All motions are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King to approve the minutes of the May 12, 2020, meeting.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the financial reports.

Motion by Danek, second by King, to approve the following vouchers:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,137.43

Ebersdorfer, Molly, May Wages $653.40

Fridley, Kim, May Wages $581.80

Fridley, Tom, May Wages $395.57

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,241.39

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Street Supplies $4.08

Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, Parks Repairs $239.58

Local Lumber, Street Supplies $41.61

Runnings Supply, Street Maintenance $149.05

Schmit Ag Inc., Street Maintenance $862.50

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Liquor License $150.00

Old Business:

Streets – King to get quotes on gravel.

Discussion was held on water draining.

Discussion was held on the sewer/garbage accounts receivables.

Board members discussed the Mass Notification System.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to pursue the International Property Maintenance Code.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to hire the Code Enforcement Specialist, LLC, to enforce City nuisance ordinances.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to accept the Report on the Limited Study of Internal Control performed by the State of South Dakota Department of Legislative audit.

The city will have a city cleanup again in August with a dumpster available for white goods.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 14, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

There being no further business motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member