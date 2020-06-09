Artesian Town Board proceedings

June 9, 2020

By:
Published July 3, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on June 9, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center.  Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley and Joel Johnson from Code Enforcement Specialists, LLC.

All motions are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King to approve the minutes of the May 12, 2020, meeting.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the financial reports.

Motion by Danek, second by King, to approve the following vouchers:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,137.43

Ebersdorfer, Molly, May Wages $653.40

Fridley, Kim, May Wages $581.80

Fridley, Tom, May Wages $395.57

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,241.39

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Street Supplies $4.08

Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, Parks Repairs $239.58

Local Lumber, Street Supplies $41.61

Runnings Supply, Street Maintenance $149.05

Schmit Ag Inc., Street Maintenance $862.50

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Liquor License $150.00

Old Business:

Streets – King to get quotes on gravel.

Discussion was held on water draining.  

Discussion was held on the sewer/garbage accounts receivables.

Board members discussed the Mass Notification System.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to pursue the International Property Maintenance Code. 

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to hire the Code Enforcement Specialist, LLC, to enforce City nuisance ordinances.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to accept the Report on the Limited Study of Internal Control performed by the State of South Dakota Department of Legislative audit.

The city will have a city cleanup again in August with a dumpster available for white goods.  

The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 14, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

There being no further business motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 5, 2020, 10:38 am
    Sunny
    83°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 