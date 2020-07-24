By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on July 10, 2019, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Gwen Effling present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Molly Ebersdorfer and Jim Fridley.

The minutes of the June 5th, 2019, meeting were read; motion to approve by Danek seconded by King; motion carried. Finance Officer Reports were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. The following vouchers were presented for the month; motion to approve by King, seconded by Danek; motion carried.

USDA – $1,116.00

Xcel Energy – $1,101.32

Artesian Fire Department – $125.00

Candace Danek – $40.00

Dawson Construction Inc. – $939.04

Gwen Effling – $525.20

Kurt Effling – $120.00

Travis King – $120.00

Farmers Elevator – $435.96

Tom Fridley – $1,260.00

Scott Supply – $4,800.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal – $31.64

Runnings – $329.10

VanDiest Supply Co – $1,499.50

KO’s Pro Service – $19.50

Old Business:

Streets – gravel – Discussion was held on the streets that received gravel, and the Board plans on adding more gravel to additional streets.

Sewer/Lagoon – discussion, Benders to view more lines.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings.

Park – Discussion was held on the bath house at the city campground. The Board also discussed the city shed. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to enforce Ordinance #2019-2 and put in a sewer shut off valve for the Tiffany Tueffel and Kayla Hannebuth residences.

New Business:

Discussion was held on tree limbs in the intersection, city clean up, and a dumpster for white goods. Mosquito spraying was discussed.

There being no further business brought before the council, meeting adjourned. The next regular meeting is scheduled for August 7, 2019, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

