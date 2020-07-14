Artesian Town Board proceedings

July 14, 2020

By:
Published July 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on July 14, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center.  Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Kim Fridley, Melanie Pollard, Andrew and Kaylee Zoss, Karen Lambert and Brad Zobel.

The minutes of the June 9th, 2020, meeting were read; motion to approve by Danek seconded by King; motion carried. Finance Officer reports and vouchers were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.  The following vouchers were presented for the month:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,101.71

Danek, Candace, Wages $110.82

Ebersdorfer, Molly Wages $646.45

Effling, Kurt, Wages $110.82

Fridley, Kim, Wages $415.58

Fridley, Tom, Wages $462.07

King, Travis, Wages $110.82

Slavik, Denise D., Wages $207.80

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Bob Schmit, Street Maintenance $180.00

City of Artesian, Garbage $85.54

Code Enforcement Specialists, Fees $1,500.00

Cortrust, Office Supply $60.40

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $1,148.44

IRS, 941 $892.37

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $444.72

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $295.95

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on gravel. 

Sewer/Lagoon – Discussion was held.  

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings. 

Park – Discussion was held on the bath house at the city campground.  

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to table the International Property Maintenance Ordinance.  Motion carried. 

Discussion with city residents who attended on current nuisance ordinance and continuing ordinance planning, city clean up, and dumpster for white goods.  

Mosquito spraying discussion was held.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to purchase a 2005 Clark Mosquito Fogger for $3,000. Motion carried.

Ebersdorfer will inform residents of dump usage, August white goods clean up and  mass notification system to better inform residents.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded  by King, to adjourn meeting. Motion carried. The next regular meeting is scheduled for August 12, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 26, 2020, 12:36 am
    Cloudy
    80°F
    real feel: 88°F
    humidity: 89%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 