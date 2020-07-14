By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on July 14, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Kim Fridley, Melanie Pollard, Andrew and Kaylee Zoss, Karen Lambert and Brad Zobel.

The minutes of the June 9th, 2020, meeting were read; motion to approve by Danek seconded by King; motion carried. Finance Officer reports and vouchers were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. The following vouchers were presented for the month:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,101.71

Danek, Candace, Wages $110.82

Ebersdorfer, Molly Wages $646.45

Effling, Kurt, Wages $110.82

Fridley, Kim, Wages $415.58

Fridley, Tom, Wages $462.07

King, Travis, Wages $110.82

Slavik, Denise D., Wages $207.80

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Bob Schmit, Street Maintenance $180.00

City of Artesian, Garbage $85.54

Code Enforcement Specialists, Fees $1,500.00

Cortrust, Office Supply $60.40

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $1,148.44

IRS, 941 $892.37

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $444.72

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $295.95

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on gravel.

Sewer/Lagoon – Discussion was held.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings.

Park – Discussion was held on the bath house at the city campground.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to table the International Property Maintenance Ordinance. Motion carried.

Discussion with city residents who attended on current nuisance ordinance and continuing ordinance planning, city clean up, and dumpster for white goods.

Mosquito spraying discussion was held.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to purchase a 2005 Clark Mosquito Fogger for $3,000. Motion carried.

Ebersdorfer will inform residents of dump usage, August white goods clean up and mass notification system to better inform residents.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn meeting. Motion carried. The next regular meeting is scheduled for August 12, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member