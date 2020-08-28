Artesian Town Board proceedings

Special Meeting -  July 22, 2020

By:
Published August 28, 2020

The City of Artesian Council met on July 22, 2020, in special meeting at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Kim Fridley, Melanie Pollard, Terry and Carla Letsche.

Motion to approve the agenda by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. 

Old Business: Nuisance properties were discussed.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn meeting. Motion carried   

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

  • Archives

 