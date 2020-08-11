By: admin

Published August 28, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on August 11, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Travis King, and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present was Tom Fridley. The following people were in attendance for public participation in voicing their concerns regarding nuisance property, gravel, better communication and sewer system draining: Tom and Vicky Scott, Terry Letsche, Brad Zobel, Angel Holbrook, Rich Danek, Kim Fridley, Mark and Angela Seitz, Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, Monica Richards, Jodi Hein, Josh Starzman and Eric Eckman. The City Council would like to thank the residents for their cooperation, prompt attention and input on the nuisance letters that were sent out.

The minutes of the July 14, 2020, meeting were read with correction of the August meeting date to be August 11, 2020, and the July 22, 2020, minutes were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. Financial Reports were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. Motion to approve the following vouchers by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. The following vouchers were presented for the month:

USDA, Utilities $1,116.00;

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,238.44;

Ebersdorfer Molly, Payroll $912.61;

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $415.57;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $304.15;

Slavik, Denise D., Payroll $249.34;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Benders Sewer & Drain, Sewer Maintenance $684.00;

City of Pierre, Street Maintenance $3,000.00

Code Enforcement Specialists Fees $2,044.20;

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $1,241.39;

Farmers Elevator, Forestburg, Street Supplies $131.48;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $110.43

Old Business:

Streets – Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase gravel for streets with Dawsons’ Construction; motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to start the Main Street project block in front of Cortrust and Longbranch this year with Paul Weber; motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, for King to purchase a weed eater. Motion carried.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings. Dumpsters were discussed.

New Business:

Council had the first reading of the 2021 budget.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member