Artesian Town Board proceedings

September 8, 2020

By:
Published September 18, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on September 8, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center.  Council Member Candi Danek called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Brad Zobel was a visitor to the meeting.  

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda; Motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the August 11, 2020, minutes, financials and vouchers; motion carried. Council Member Kurt Effling arrived at the meeting. The following vouchers were presented for the month:

USDA, Utilities $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,128.21

Ebersdorfer Molly, Payroll $745.54

Fridley Kim, Payroll $207.79

Fridley Tom, Payroll $545.19

Slavik Denise D., Payroll $33.25

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Bob Schmit, Street Maintenance $150.00

Butler Machinery Co., Sewer Maintenance $945.30

Dawson Construction Inc., Fees $1,191.34

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Street Maintenance $362.40

Insurance Store, Insurance $6,307.00

KO’S Pro Service, Street Maintenance $46.95

Runnings Supply, Street Maintenance $500.00

Van Diest Supply Co., Street Maintenance $574.50

Old Business:

Streets – The Board gave an update on the Main Street project.  Nuisance properties were discussed. The Council is to meet on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to look at the nuisance properties.

Sewer/Garbage – Billings were reviewed. 

Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to approve the second reading of the 2021 budget; motion carried.

New Business:

The Board presented the 2021 Appropriations from Sanborn County. The insurance policy was reviewed. Board members decided to not join the South Dakota Rural Water. Motion by King, seconded by Effling, to declare City property – Lots 11-12 Blk 5 Thaxters 1st Addn Artesian as surplus property with value less than $500 and sell to Jeff Von Eye at the cost of all the fees; motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Effling, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.  

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

