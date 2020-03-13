By: admin

Published March 13, 2020, in Public Notices

The governing board of Letcher Township does state that the above board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $10,000.00 starting with the calendar year 2021 taxes payable in the calendar year 2022. This opt-out will be for five years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2026. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, this resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread an excess levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount.

Signed:

Clay Amick

Board Chairman

Murray Vanlaecken

Board Member

Wes Stekl

Board Member

Kenny Stach

Board Member

Stephanie Edwards

Board Member