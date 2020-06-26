By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, June 15, the Wessington Springs Teeners teams traveled to Scotland for a doubleheader. The night started with the 14U team handing Scotland a loss with a final score of 12-7.

The 16U team was up next, and despite seeing their six-run lead whittled down by the end, they held off Scotland for a 7-6 victory for the second game of the night on Monday.

On Wednesday, both teams were on the road again, and this time they took on Corsica in Corsica. For the first game that night, Wessington Springs (WS) 14U’s two pitchers didn’t allow a single hit, which resulted in an easy win for the WS 14U team with a final score of 13-1.

In the final game on Wednesday night, Both Wessington Spring 16U and Corsica had their offenses going, but WS 16U eventually prevailed with a final score of 10-7.

Both Teeners teams were scheduled to see action on Monday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 24. Their next scheduled game is Friday, June 26 at White Lake, and the 16U team has a tournament in Sioux Falls over the weekend. Next week, both teams start on Monday, June 29, with games in Mt. Vernon and Wednesday, July 1 against Alexandria in Wessington Springs.

Woonsocket hosts Artesian-Letcher

On Tuesday, June 16, the Woonsocket minors and majors teams welcomed teams from Artesian-Letcher for a night of baseball. It was a successful night for the younger Woonsocket boys. The Woonsocket minors came out on top with a final score of 3-0, and the Woonsocket majors fought hard to hold on to a slim lead and win with a final score of 5-2.

…Read more details and see additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!