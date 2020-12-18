By: admin

Published December 18, 2020, in Sports

Both the girls’ and boys’ Blackhawks basketball programs started their season on Saturday with games in Woonsocket against Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA). SBA doesn’t have enough boys out to field both a junior varsity and varsity team, so they began their season with a junior varsity schedule this year due to the number of younger players on their boys’ team. Their girls have both JV and varsity.

The junior varsity girls started the day with a win over the Crusaders and a final score of 42-2.

The junior varsity boys followed with a victory and a final score of 56-22.

The final game of the afternoon was the girls’ varsity game. The older ladies finished the clean sweep for the Blackhawks with a victory over the Crusaders and a final score of 68-20.

Both SCW teams saw their next court action on Tuesday, Dec. 15 in Tulare as they took on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots. Their following game will be tonight, Thursday, Dec. 17 in a doubleheader in Corsica as the girls face a very solid crew from Corsica-Stickney’s state tournament team from last season. After their game on Thursday, they will take a short break for the Christmas holiday and then both teams will be participating in the Huron Holiday Classic. More information to follow in next week’s issue.

