Blackhawks defeat Spartans in final regular season game

Published March 6, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Noah Dickson goes up for two of his 27 points against Wessington Springs on Friday night. Dickson was honored as Sacred Hoops/BSN Sports Player of the Week for East River for his performance in the game.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Blackhawks boys traveled to Wessington Springs to take on the Spartans. The junior high boys started the night with a close win and a final score of 38-32.

The junior varsity followed with the second game and another close score, but the Blackhawks couldn’t pull it off and they lost the JV game 29-32. They were led by Toby Kneen with 18 points and seven rebounds. Clay Olinger pitched in with six rebounds and five assists, and Jeff Boschee brought down seven rebounds.

…Read on and see additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

