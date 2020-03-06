By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Blackhawks boys traveled to Wessington Springs to take on the Spartans. The junior high boys started the night with a close win and a final score of 38-32.

The junior varsity followed with the second game and another close score, but the Blackhawks couldn’t pull it off and they lost the JV game 29-32. They were led by Toby Kneen with 18 points and seven rebounds. Clay Olinger pitched in with six rebounds and five assists, and Jeff Boschee brought down seven rebounds.

…Read on and see additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!