Published February 14, 2020, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 3, the Blackhawks traveled to Ethan to take on the Rustlers in a doubleheader. The night started with the junior varsity games playing at the same time in separate gyms. The SCW girls’ JV lost to a tough Ethan team with a final score of 19-27. There were no stats available for the boy’s JV, but the paper was informed that they also suffered a loss against the Rustlers.

The girls’ varsity had a very exciting game with the older Lady Rustlers. Their game came down to the wire and some much-needed defensive rebounds that the Lady Blackhawks just couldn’t seem to bring down. The final score was SCW 51, Ethan 52. Trista White had a great game with 22 points and four steals. Kaylee White recorded 10 points and seven rebounds. Teya Moody helped out with nine points, four rebounds and two steals, while Brooke Doering contributed eight points and six rebounds.

The boys’ varsity had a tough loss to the Ethan boys with a final score of 54-63. Tater Moody led the Blackhawks with 17 points, while Noah Dickson and Tryce Slykhuis scored 11 points each.

