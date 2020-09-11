By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks struggled to stop the top ranked Winner Warriors losing 38-6 in an SESD Conference battle.

After both teams traded punts to start off the game, Winner managed to get their offense going by using their physical line play and bruising backs to put together a long drive that ended with a Riley Orel 7-yard run to take a 6-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

The Blackhawks responded with a lengthy drive that stalled inside the Warrior’s 20-yard line. The Warriors picked up where they left off and managed to take the ball to the Blackhawk 42-yard line. Orel got the hand off on a football trap and went right down the middle for another Warrior touchdown. Winner converted a two-point try to gain a 14-0 lead with 6:15 left to go in the half.

After another drive stalled and the Blackhawks were forced to punt, Winner wasted no time driving it down the field ending with a Sam Kruger 3-yard touchdown run. After the PAT, Winner led 22-0 at halftime.

The Blackhawks received the second half kickoff, but fumbled on the first play of the drive and gave Winner the ball in Blackhawk territory. The Warriors again attacked off-tackle and proceeded to find the end zone after Kruger ran for a 21-yard touchdown. The two point conversion made it 30-0.

Facing a third and long on the ensuing drive, Tryce Slykhuis’ pass was intercepted by Winner and returned inside Blackhawk territory. This drive resulted in a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brady Fritz. After the two point conversion, Winner led 38-0 with 5:59 left in the third.

The score would remain until the final play of the game when Slykhuis scrambled for a 43-yard touchdown run as time expired to make the final 38-6.

The Blackhawks were outgained by the Warriors 322-234 in total yards. Winner gained 296 yards on the ground compared to 120 yards for the Blackhawks. Tryce Slykhuis went 9-13 for 114 yards and two interceptions. Quinten Christensen caught four balls for 63 yards, while Mason Schelske added three catches for 29 yards. Slykhuis led in rushing yards with 65 yards followed by Carter Grohs with 41.

Defensively, the Blackhawks were paced by Brady Larson and Clay Olinger who both had six tackles (four solo and four assists). The Blackhawks turned the ball over three times in the game, while Winner committed no turnovers.

Next up, W/WS/SC will host Stanley County for another SESD Conference matchup in Forestburg on Sept. 11. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record. Stanley County defeated Bennett County 34-0 last week.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn weekly Journal!