Blackhawks open season with a win

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published August 28, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks line up against the Chamberlain Cubs during their first game of the season on Friday, Aug. 21.

On Friday, in Forestburg, the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks opened up the season with SESD conference victory over the Chamberlain Cubs, 14-0.

The game tested the conditioning of both teams with the temperature in the low 90s at kickoff. After holding Chamberlain to two possessions ending in a punt, W/WS/SC received their second chance with the ball and took advantage of it. The Blackhawks used their triple option offense to attack the Cubs defense leading to several first downs. Facing a third and five from the Cubs 31-yard line, Clay Olinger took a counter to the left and went into the end zone untouched with 1:10 left in the first quarter. A Philip Hines extra point gave the Blackhawks a 7-0 lead, and that score would remain until halftime.

Next up, the Blackhawks travel to Garretson on Friday, Aug. 28, to face the Blue Dragons. Garretson defeated Webster Area 42-0 in their opening game of the year. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. 

…Read more details about the game and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

