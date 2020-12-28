By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

At Woonsocket’s regular school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, the school board decided to keep the mask mandate in place as it appears to be helping with limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to Superintendent Rod Weber, the students have been pretty good about following the mandate, too.

Other important highlights from the meeting include the vacancy of the part-time janitor. Currently, with the help of some of the teachers and a couple of elementary students, Trent Clayton, head custodian, is able to cover for the part-time position, but that is all under the understanding that it is only temporary. Right now, the school is having to pay Trent overtime due to the extra hours he has to put in, so it is essential for someone to fill the position.

In addition, Superintendent Weber informed the board that the Blackhawks will have to move up to Class A in athletics starting next school year. He said that they will have to stay in Class A for two years for sure and probably for four years, depending on the fluctuation of enrollment at both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central. The Blackhawks are over the enrollment allowed for Class B by four students. They will remain in the 281 Conference, and the basketball, volleyball, track and cross country schedules will remain pretty much the same; however, the golf season may have to be moved to the fall with the other A and AA schools.

The next two regular school board meetings in Woonsocket will be at 5 p.m. in January and February to accommodate for other activities scheduled on those days.