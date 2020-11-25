Catholic Daughters donate to backpack food program

Published November 25, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Backpack food programs provide nutritious, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to children to ensure they get enough food on weekends and holidays to avoid hunger when they can’t depend on school meals. In Woonsocket, the backpack program is supported through the fundraising and efforts of the St. Wilfrid’s Catholic Church Catholic Daughters of America (CD of A) and the Spirit of Faith Church.

When the St. Wilfrid’s High School Youth Group heard that the Catholic Daughters were asking for help with fundraising for the Backpack program, they discussed how they could help. The Youth Group had the opportunity to earn some money by cleaning up the Community Center after the Ducks Unlimited Banquet. They also discovered the opportunity to partner with Modern Woodmen of America and received a $250 donation to purchase groceries for the program. 

