Published March 20, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Community Theatre will present “An Evening of Culture, Faith County II,” a comedy, Thursday and Friday, March 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

On Thursday evening, March 26, the Community Club will be providing a pork loin meal with a free will donation for their fundraising. The meal will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and the play will start at 7 p.m. No advanced tickets will be sold, so come and support the Community Club and Community Theatre. Admission for the play on both nights is first through sixth grade, $5; seventh through 12th grade, $7; and adults, $10. The play and meal will be held at the Community Event Center in Woonsocket. Money raised will go towards improvements.

On March 22, there will be a showing of last year’s play (Faith County I) at the Community Event Center starting at 2:30 p.m. Canned foods or monies will be accepted for the food pantry.

The Saga Continues is the long-awaited sequel to the wonderfully popular Faith County. We’re in Mineola County again, where the Community Theatre is producing Romeo and Juliet. Even though the cast members don’t have their lines memorized, the set isn’t finished, and a dog keeps barking offstage, they’re gonna give it a go! There’s just an awe-inspirin’ performance given by Mildred Carson (who doesn’t look fifty) as Juliet. And there’s great chemistry between Mildred and Bubba Bedford, who is cast as Romeo. And lest we forget Naomi Louise Farkle Carson, who has provided the additional dialogue.

The cast consists of Becky Potrament, Jordan VonEye, Lisa Snedeker, Jack Davis, Tom Fouberg, Kathy McWhorter, Amanda Kilcoin, Rikki Johnson, Addison Kilcoin and Arya Grassel, and the play is directed by Bernie Davis

The cast has worked hard and will put on a very hilarious show. Come for a lot of laughs and enjoy your evening out.

With the Coronavirus threat, please stay home if you are sick and watch for further updates if the play is postponed. It will be posted on the board by the Community Event Center and on the Community Theatre Facebook page.

The Woonsocket Community Theater and Event Center would like to thank the Gene and Jan Kroell family for their donation to the hanging mic system in memory of Gene Kroell.

