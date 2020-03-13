By: admin

Published March 13, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

According to officials at the Prairie View Healthcare Center (PVHC) in Woonsocket, a federal mandate was issued on Friday to all nursing facilities for the elderly in the entire United States. They were told to hang signs on their door that ask visitors to not enter the facility if they do not feel well or if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The sign also states that if the visitor has traveled outside of the country or has been in contact with someone who has the listed symptoms, to please call PVHC before coming to visit. Also, after entering the facility, all visitors are to go directly to the reception desk or nearest nursing station for additional screening before visiting any residents.

