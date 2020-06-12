By: admin

Published June 12, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

Since many 4-H activities have been put on hold due to social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Sanborn County 4-H has set up online photography tips and challenges for anyone to learn from and participate in.

The activities can be found on Facebook and are entitled “Photography Lesson for the Week.” The weekly tips and challenges are posted at the Sanborn County 4-H Facebook page. The information can also be found at the private Facebook page called Sanborn County 4-H Photography Group where participants can also post their photographs for group members to see.

Currently, there are four lessons of the week posted that include “Different Viewpoints” from April 21, “Shadows” on May 4, “Where is your light coming from?” on May 21 and “Camera Modes” from June 3. More tips and challenges will be posted throughout the summer from the Sanborn County 4-H for anyone looking for a fun activity to do while social distancing.

The staff at the Sanborn Weekly Journal would also like to invite participants to submit your photos and descriptions from the 4-H Photography Lessons of the Week to us. You just may see your photo in the paper.