COVID-19 spreads to 10 South Dakota counties

Published March 27, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Although there is still only one death documented in the state in connection to the COVID-19 virus, the disease is spreading quickly and needs to be taken very seriously. If not, more lives will be in jeopardy. According to healthcare workers all over the state, there is not enough equipment to help everyone who becomes critically ill with the virus, so extreme measures need to be taken, and people need to pay attention and heed all warnings. 

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, there were 28 confirmed cases in South Dakota spread throughout 10 counties, the hardest hit being Beadle County, with 12 cases confirmed there. Every day the numbers keep rising, so it is foolish to think, with that many cases in the Huron area already, that the virus will not affect or enter Sanborn County. Authorities are asking the public to please be diligent about staying home and staying informed. Everyone plays a role in keeping the number of positive cases down and keeping the communities healthy.

