Dale Kopplin

Iroquois

By:
Published February 28, 2020, in Obituaries

Dale A. Kopplin, 89, of Iroquois, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avantara Huron.  

His funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Iroquois. His burial was at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 280.  Visitations were held Friday, Feb. 21, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron with a prayer service and prior to the service at the church on Saturday. 

Dale August Kopplin, the son of August R. and Hilda L. (Kaster) Kopplin, was born on Aug. 3, 1930, in rural Sanborn County. Dale attended various country schools in the Iroquois area and graduated from Iroquois High School.  Dale served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged Sept. 21, 1953. Dale farmed in the Iroquois area until his retirement in 2004. Dale married Beverly Siebelts on June 3, 1962, at the Presbyterian Church in Bancroft. The couple made their home on the family farm near Iroquois.

Dale was a lifelong and active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iroquois, taking on various roles in the church council and teaching Sunday school. He was also an active member of the American Legion Bensley-Rounds Post #280 in Iroquois. Dale enjoyed reading, raising livestock, attending his children’s school activities and spending time with his family.

Grateful for having shared in Dale’s life are his two daughters, Karla (Rex) Sawvell of Huron and Donna (Toby) Koziolek of Iroquois; two granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Milton (Pat) Siebelts; one niece and one nephew.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly in 2014; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter and Myrna Siebelts.

