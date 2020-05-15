By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in School

The DARE Culmination for Mrs. Delvaux’s sixth grade class looked a little different this year. Nevertheless, it was a great way to end this year’s program.

On May 5, the DARE Culmination took place via Zoom. The speakers were Officer Mark Johnson of the Huron Police Department, Superintendent Rod Weber, Lisa Snedeker and Mrs. Delvaux. Besides the students, others in attendance were Mrs. Jensen, Mr. Henriksen, as well as many parents and grandparents.

Four students were chosen to read their DARE statement of commitment, which included an essay about their decision to dedicate themselves to a drug-free and violence-free life. The four students chosen were Addy Baruth, Kenzie Baruth, Jalyn Grassel and Avery Miller.

Mrs. Delvaux and the sixth grade class would like to thank everyone for their support of this informative drug awareness program. They would especially like to thank the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club.

