Published April 24, 2020, in Obituaries

Darlene Hoffman, 78, of Ethan, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in her home with family by her side.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Darlene Susan Hoffman was born March 12, 1942, to Werner and Irene (Koster) Hohn in Parkston. She grew up near Parkston and graduated from Parkston High School in 1960. She worked as a secretary for Laber and Walz Insurance for nine years. She, also, cleaned homes and businesses, and worked on the farm where they milked for many years. Darlene was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ethan, the Alter Society, taught CCD class, and later was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dimock. She was, also, one of the founding members of the Ethan Historical Society.

Darlene married George Hoffman on Aug. 9, 1969, and lived on the farm near Ethan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, reading, watching TV, and her chickens.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Coleen Liebl Smith) Hoffman of Letcher, and Mark (Jamie) Hoffman; six grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Muntefering of Ethan; sister-in-law, Colette Van Hecke of Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; daughter, Michelle Wilson; grandson, Gabriel; infant sister, JoAnn; and daughter-in-law, Kris Hoffman among other loved ones.