Darlene Hoffman

Ethan

By:
Published April 24, 2020, in Obituaries

Darlene Hoffman, 78, of Ethan, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in her home with family by her side.  

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Darlene Susan Hoffman was born March 12, 1942, to Werner and Irene (Koster) Hohn in Parkston. She grew up near Parkston and graduated from Parkston High School in 1960. She worked as a secretary for Laber and Walz Insurance for nine years. She, also, cleaned homes and businesses, and worked on the farm where they milked for many years. Darlene was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ethan, the Alter Society, taught CCD class, and later was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dimock. She was, also, one of the founding members of the Ethan Historical Society.

Darlene married George Hoffman on Aug. 9, 1969, and lived on the farm near Ethan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, reading, watching TV, and her chickens.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Coleen Liebl Smith) Hoffman of Letcher, and Mark (Jamie) Hoffman; six grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Muntefering of Ethan; sister-in-law, Colette Van Hecke of Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; daughter, Michelle Wilson; grandson, Gabriel; infant sister, JoAnn; and daughter-in-law, Kris Hoffman among other loved ones.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 26, 2020, 3:27 am
    Clear
    42°F
    real feel: 41°F
    humidity: 94%
    wind speed: 4 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020
    April 5, 2020 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 April 10, 2020 April 11, 2020
    April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 16, 2020 April 17, 2020 April 18, 2020
    April 19, 2020 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020 April 22, 2020 April 23, 2020 April 24, 2020 April 25, 2020
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 