Published August 14, 2020, in Obituaries

Darrell A. Briscoe, 86, of Huron, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A graveside service for Darrell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Riverside Cemetery in Huron. His visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Huron Area Senior Center or Center for Independence.

Darrell was born June 22, 1934, to Earl and Gertrude (Steele) Briscoe, at Mission. Darrell graduated from Mission High School. He then attended Huron College where he met Linda Betts. They were married in 1959.

Darrell worked as an accountant for South Dakota Farm Bureau. In 1989, Darrell and Linda purchased Daylight Donuts in Aberdeen, which they ran until retirement.

Darrell was a member of Elks Lodge 444, UCT, Huron Odd Fellows, Huron Senior Center and First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially pheasants, walleye, and rainbow trout. Darrell also doted on his dog, Shadow.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his two daughters, Lisa (Dr. Michael) Burton of Hickory, N.C., and Gina (Patrick) Breck of Huron; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Engel of Rapid City and Ramona Cornish of Salome, Ariz.; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Betts Beasley of Boston, Mass. and Laura Gene Diebold of Louisville, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; one son, David L. Briscoe; one sister, Patsy Briscoe; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Engel and Jim Cornish.